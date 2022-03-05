OGDCL, Al-Shifa Trust hold eye camps

Islamabad: In order to provide free eye treatment to underprivileged individuals, OGDCL in collaboration with AL-Shifa Trust organised ‘Free Eye Camps’ in all four provinces of the country. In Sindh, 10 free camps were organised across six districts i.e. Sanghar, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jamshoro & Hyderabad. Two more camps are scheduled from 9 to 17 March 2021. Total 22,880 patients have been treated in Sindh, says a press release.
To provide free eye treatment in KPK Province, four camps have been established since November 2021 in districts Karak & Kohat. 15,855 patients have been treated through these eye camps so far whereas three more camps are scheduled to be organised by June 2022 in KP. Similarly in Punjab, three eye camps have been established across three districts i.e. Attock, Vehari and Rajanpur. Total 11,896 patients have been treated for various eye related diseases in these three camps.
