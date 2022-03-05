Tree plantation campaign launched

PESHAWAR: A tree plantation ceremony under the ‘One student, one tree campaign’ at the University Public School and College of the University of Malakand, Chakdara was held on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Malakand Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion, who planted a sapling to formally inaugurate the campaign.

The vice-chancellor said that ‘One student, one tree campaign’ has been launched to make the country green.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index of 2021, which ranks countries based on impacts of extreme weather events both in terms of fatalities as well as economic losses, Pakistan is among the 10 most-affected countries, he informed.

Pakistan is extremely vulnerable to climate change and global warming despite the fact that the country emits less than one per cent of the global carbon emissions, he said.

“For instance, since the turn of the current century, about 120 recorded events in Pakistan have caused estimated material damage worth US$ 22 billion and killed 11,000 people, affecting 55 million people in the country over the past two decades,” he said.

Dr Rashid Ahmad maintained that to effectively combat climate change and global warming, tree plantation is very vital and every citizen should take the responsibility to plant more and more trees.

The event was attended by Prof Dr Attaur Rehman, dean of humanities and provost, Dr Itbar Khan, UPS Principal Basharat Shah, Vice-Principal Shakira Munir, teachers, administrative staff and students of the school.