Notice served on SNGPL official over rules violation

MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday served notice on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company (SNGPL) head in Mansehra over breach of the local Government Elections Act 2017 after the federal parliamentary secretary and PTI MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan inaugurated a new gas supply scheme.

ECP’s District Monitoring Officer Hayatullah Jan issued the notice to Mohammad Farrukh, the in-charge of SNGPL, saying that MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan inaugurated a schemes of new gas connections at Ibex resort in Mansehra tehsil on March 3, 2022, which was a violation of Para 33 of the code of conduct of section 181 of the local government Election Act 2017.

He also directed the official to appear before him on March 8, 2022 along with all relevant records to explain the reason for that violation.

“In case of non-compliance your case will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan for necessary proceedings against you,” he said.