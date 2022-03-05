DROs directed to arrange oath-taking of LG reps

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the district returning officers to organise the oath-taking of candidates who have got elected in the local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two and a half months ago.

In a notification, the Election Commission asked the returning officers to arrange for the swearing-in ceremony of the elected representatives of the first phase of local government elections.

Official sources said the swearing-in of the chairmen, members, tehsil and city chairmen, and mayors of village and neighborhood councils will be held soon and the record will be provided to the district election commissioners.