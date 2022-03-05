Al-Khidmat Foundation volunteers remain active

PESHAWAR: The volunteers of Al-Khidmat Foundation took active part in the relief activities after the deadly blast in the provincial capital.

Soon after the blast, ambulances and volunteers of the foundation under the leadership of their provincial president, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, and district president Arabab Abdul Haseeb reached the spot and started shifting the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Some eight ambulances and 60 volunteers of the foundation took part in the relief operation. At the hospital the foundation provided coffins for the bodies.

The martyrs hailing from other districts were also shifted to their hometowns in the foundation’s ambulances.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial president of the foundation, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, said that it was a severe blast in which several people were martyred and many others suffered injuries. He said that most of the injured people were in critical condition.

He said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation was ready there to offer every service to the victims of the blast. He said that the volunteers of the foundation would stay at the hospital and scene of the blast till last.

He said that there was a big explosion in the city after a long time. “Peshawar is passing through a difficult time,” he added.