Over 400 social mobilisers demand reinstatement

PESHAWAR: As many as 480 social mobilisers in the Population Welfare Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have asked the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide them justice with regard to their regularisation.

The social mobilizers led by Mohammad Rafiq Afridi recalled that their case had been pending in the Supreme Court since the year 2018. They said they had been serving in the population welfare department on contract base for the last 20 years.

After the passage of the 18 constitutional amendment, they said, the services of social mobilizers were handed over to provincial governments but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not regularize their services like those of the other provinces.

They complained that the former DG Population Welfare suspended their services in 2014 without giving them any notice in violation of the 18th Amendment.

“Our case has been in the Supreme Court of Pakistan since 2018,” Rafiq Afridi said, adding that the services of social mobilisers in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already been restored.He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to direct hearing of their case on a daily basis and get them rid of the ongoing unrest and disappointment.