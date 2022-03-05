Drive launched to remove encroachment at Sardaryab

CHARSADDA: The district administration has launched action to demolish huts and remove other encroachments at Sardaryab area as per the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).
The PHC had recently ordered the district administration of Charsadda to remove the encroachment on the banks of River Kabul at Sardaryab.
Complying with the court orders, the officials from the district administration demolished the huts and hotels in order to reclaim the state land.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali and Revenue Officer Abdul Karim Khan led the action in which one hotel, ten shops and other makeshift structures were dismantled by using heavy machinery.
The reclaimed land is worth Rs280 million. The officials issued notices to shops established over 100 kanal land on the bank of River Kabul. The owners of the hotels have agreed to remove the encroachment voluntarily within one week.
MINGORA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam on Friday said that the days of Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: Consul General of Iran Hamid Raza Ghomi on Friday said the Islamic Republic of Iran is devising a mechanism...
PESHAWAR: A tree plantation ceremony under the ‘One student, one tree campaign’ at the University Public School...
HARIPUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court here on Friday acquitted five accused in the murder case of six persons about six...
MANSEHRA: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday served notice on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company head in...
PESHAWAR: Farmers have asked the government to help resolve their problems as agriculture was the mainstay of the...
Comments