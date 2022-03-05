KP to spend Rs8bn on training youth in IT: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science & Information Technology and Food Muhammad Atif Khan has said the provincial government will spend Rs8 billion to impart basic, medium and advanced digital IT skills to 100,000 youths of the province in next one and a half years to boost self-employability and digital economy of the province.

Atif Khan said this while addressing as chief guest at a one-day Youth Tech Festival, organised by Science Technology and Information Technology (STIT) Department at Abdul Wali Khan University’s Shankar Campus.

Members Provincial Assembly Amir Farzand Khan, Malik Shaukat, Member National Assembly Mujahid Khan, Secretary STIT Matiullah Khan, Managing Director KPIT Board Ali Mehmood Khan, Commissioner Mardan Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif

and a large number of students from universities, colleges and schools attended the event.

Atif Khan said that development in the IT sector would lead to economic development in near future. He added that IT exports had increased from Rs1 billion to Rs2.5 billion during the last three years and it could even reach to Rs25 billion in next five years.

“Pakistan has become the fourth largest freelance market in the world,” said the minister, adding that after establishment of Haripur special technology zone, Shankar campus would also be declared special technology zone soon for bringing companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google to Pakistan.

Atif said that KP government was working on e-governance in government departments, which would be established soon for ensuring transparency and speedy service delivery.

He said that in next four months, citizen facilitation centre would be started at divisional level in KP, which would provide 19 services of five departments in the first phase through one window.