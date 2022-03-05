DROs directed to arrange oath-taking of LG reps

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the district returning officers to organise the oath-taking of candidates who have got elected in the local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two and a half months ago.

In a notification, the Election Commission asked the returning officers to arrange for the swearing-in ceremony of the elected representatives of the first phase of local government elections.

Official sources said the swearing-in of the chairmen, members, tehsil and city chairmen, and mayors of village and neighborhood councils will be held soon and the record will be provided to the district election commissioners.

The DROs have also been directed to assign swearing-in duties to the officers concerned and issue work schedules. First phase of the local government elections was held on December 19, 2021, but the elected representatives have not yet taken oath.