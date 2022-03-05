Ulema Council, others slam suicide bombing

PESHAWAR: The Ulema Council Peshawar on Friday condemned the terror act at the Koocha Risaldar’s mosque and termed it an attempt by the enemies to disturb the peace in the country.

Speaking at an emergency press conference, the office-bearers of the council, including Maulana Tayyab Qureshi (Khateeb of historic 17th century Mahabat Khan mosque), Marajuddin, Maqsood Ahmed and others said no religion allowed terrorism, adding the suicide attack at the mosque in Koocha Risaldar was an attack on all people of the country which warranted condemnation.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said ulema from all schools of thought were united in this forum of the Ulema Council Peshawar.

He said the council members would visit the site of the suicide bombing to express solidarity with the victims and foil the designs of the enemies of the country and the nation.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said functions would be arranged at the madaris to express solidarity with the victims of the terror act.

Meanwhile, condemning the terrorist attack and killing of innocent citizens in a mosque in Peshawar on Friday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders said the enemies were active again to disturb the peaceful environment in the country.

Talking to reporters here, the JUIF provincial amir senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, provincial general secretary, Maulana Attaul Haq Darwaish, provincial leaders, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai., Amanullah Haqani prayed for the departed souls and extended sympathies to the members of bereaved families.

They prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed the party workers to extend support to all affected families in this difficult time.

The JUIF leaders said the enemies had become active again to sabotage peace in the country but the nation would have to forge unity to foil their nefarious designs.