Saturday March 05, 2022
Lahore

Luncheon for ladies

By Our Correspondent
March 05, 2022

LAHORE: A network of private educational institutions hosted an exclusive Ladies’ Luncheon at a local hotel to honour its dedicated women employees that have served the institution for more than 20 years. According to a press release, the event was hosted by Beaconhouse’s founder and Chairperson Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri and was attended by senior executives, veteran employees and other key officials.

