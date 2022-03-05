Luncheon for ladies

LAHORE: A network of private educational institutions hosted an exclusive Ladies’ Luncheon at a local hotel to honour its dedicated women employees that have served the institution for more than 20 years. According to a press release, the event was hosted by Beaconhouse’s founder and Chairperson Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri and was attended by senior executives, veteran employees and other key officials.
