State land worth Rs476.43bn retrieved: SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land worth Rs476.43 billion was retrieved across the province.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, Babar Hayat said historic institutional reforms were implemented in the BoR to ensure transparency and prompt service delivery to the people at their doorstep during the last two years. He said that more than 5 thousand Dehi Markaz Mall have been established at Patwar circle and mouza level to make the process of transfer of record and property convenient for public. “Around 8 thousand Dehi Markaz Mall would be made functional during the next six weeks”.

Babar Hayat further said the BoR has taken a revolutionary step through Awami Khidmat at tehsil and district level regarding the revenue services under one roof to facilitate

people.

Babar told that so far 168316 applications were received and out of this figure as many as 163953 applications have been disposed of. He said rectification of record, issuance of fard and domicile certificates were also being issued in all tehsils and districts of the province in the revenue Awami Khidmat. Babar further informed that digital khasra girdawari, digital musawai, digital field book, digital red book, crop produce digitisation and the computerisation of all the daily registers has been completed along with scanning of jamabandi, mutation and all the land record have been digitised.

'District bodies being made more active to resolve expats’ issues’: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Vice-Chairperson Dr Shahid Mehmood has said that District Overseas Pakistanis Committees are being made more active at divisional and district level to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis as per their aspirations.

He expressed these views while presiding over a weekly meeting with the officials of Overseas

Pakistanis Commission Punjab via video link here on Friday. Commissioner OPC Khadim Abbas while giving a briefing said that on the direction of Vice-Chairperson OPC, 921 complaints of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved within two weeks. He told that the meetings with IG Punjab and Additional Chief Secretary Punjab have yielded positive results due to which the problems of overseas Pakistanis in other districts have been resolved expeditiously. Dealing officers of OPC are also attending District Overseas Pakistanis Committee meetings via Video link on regular basis, he added.

On the occasion, Dr Shahid directed the OPC officers to make the front desk of OPC Punjab more active so that the visiting overseas Pakistanis feel that OPC is fully mobilised to serve them. He also directed the officers to complete the work of newsletter as soon as possible.

The meeting was also attended by DG OPC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Admin OPC Tanveer Majid, Director Police Matters OPC Imtiaz Ahmed, Director Revenue and PC Aslam Rame, Deputy Director and Dealing Officers.