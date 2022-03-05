IG for merit-based promotions

LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold regular Promotion Board meetings for the departmental promotion of subordinate staff in their respective districts. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Board at the Central Police Office here on Friday. Qualified officers and officials should be promoted immediately keeping in view their merit and seniority, he said.

The meeting reviewed the departmental promotion of officers from DSP to SP level. Cases of departmental promotions of DSPs serving in different districts came under consideration during the meeting.

Security beefed up: Security of the provincial metropolis was beefed up for Juma congregations. Senior officers visited different areas, including mosques and religious places to check the security arrangements. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and conducted effective patrolling around sensitive mosques and Imam Bargahs. Police also checked all the vehicles particularly suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 942 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 983 were injured. Out of this, 551 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 432 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Blast condemned: A student organisation condemned Peshawar blast and demanded eradication of extremist thinking for the elimination of extremists. In a press release, Imamia Students Organisation (ISO) Pakistan spokesperson Ghazi Naqvi said that anti-Pakistan elements were involved in cowardly acts. He said that the massacre of worshippers in Peshawar was regrettable and highly condemnable. Meanwhile, during a protest outside Lahore Press Club, protesters carrying placards condemned the Peshawar blast and demanded that the terrorists and their facilitators be brought to justice.