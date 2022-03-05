Ombudsman forms working group against online child abuse

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has constituted an experts working group to raise public awareness against online child abuse in the province.

Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Tabana Sajjad Naseer would lead this 16-member working group with Chairperson National Commission on Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Shaheen Attiq-ur-Rehman, Adviser Grievance Commissioner for Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Syeda Viquar-un-Nisa Hashmi, MPAs namely Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, President of an NGO Pehchaan Dr Naeem Zafar as its members. Similarly, special secretaries of home, school education and higher education departments, provincial secretary information and culture, DGs of Auqaf, social welfare and child protection & welfare bureau departments, head of HRCP, additional IG (Ops) Punjab and FIA's director cybercrime Punjab would be the ex-officio members.

This working group would act as a think tank, in collaboration with line departments, to protect children from cyber-harassment to develop Punjab as a child-friendly province. An important meeting of this working group would be held in the office of Ombudsman Punjab on March 10.

Gender equality, empowerment discussed: Department of Gender and Development Studies, Lahore College for Women University, organised a panel discussion in the wake of 100-year celebrations of the university.

The theme was "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow". Speaking on the occasion, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza emphasised that both genders should work together to strengthen the process of empowerment. “It is also being seen that younger women are now emerging as major agents of change and doing constructive actions to help combat issues not just related to women but to men also, she added. The theme of the panel discussion was "Men Support to Empower Women".

The panellists shared their experiences and views about supporting their daughters/sisters’ journey of empowerment. Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, said that empowerment was not about competition between genders but it was a collaboration among them. The Department of Gender and Development Studies also organised a photo exhibition and stalls.