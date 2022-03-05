Rs72,000 fine over e-challans non-payment

LAHORE:Traffic police intercepted a vehicle over non-payment of 144 e-challans in the Mughalpura area on Friday. A blacklisted vehicle was spotted by the traffic wardens in the Mughalpura area. Vehicle e-challans were checked through an app provided by the authority. The vehicle owner was found to be a defaulter of 144 e-challans. The driver was fined Rs72,000. The car driver immediately paid the fine.