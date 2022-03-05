Rs72,000 fine over e-challans non-payment

LAHORE:Traffic police intercepted a vehicle over non-payment of 144 e-challans in the Mughalpura area on Friday. A blacklisted vehicle was spotted by the traffic wardens in the Mughalpura area. Vehicle e-challans were checked through an app provided by the authority. The vehicle owner was found to be a defaulter of 144 e-challans. The driver was fined Rs72,000. The car driver immediately paid the fine.
LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has developed the minimum service delivery standards of hair transplant and...
LAHORE: A network of private educational institutions hosted an exclusive Ladies’ Luncheon at a local hotel to...
LAHORE:PIA in collaboration with National Forum for Environment and Health initiated a joint Tree Plantation Campaign...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar has said that more than 1.89 lakh acres of state land...
LAHORE:Federation of All-Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association Punjab has condemned the latest letter...
LAHORE:IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold regular Promotion Board meetings for...
Comments