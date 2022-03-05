Saloon owner chases robbers, injures two

LAHORE:A citizen injured two robbers who were on their way back after looting Rs250,000 and other goods from his saloon in Faisal Town on Friday. After the robbery, the saloon owner chased the robbers in a car and hit their bike upon which both the robbers fell and got injuries. Meanwhile, taking the advantage of chaos, someone else stole the robbers' pistol and looted cash and escaped. However, Police arrested the injured robbers.

Two cars thieves: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff arrested two car thieves and recovered nine cars from their possession. The accused identified as Afnan Adil and Shahzad Masih used to steal vehicles from houses and parking stands. Police also recovered GSP car jammer and key generator scanner from their possession. The accused were experts in stealing auto cars without keys.

criminals: Lahore police arrested 2,220 criminals involved in serious incidents during the month of February. Around 297 criminals of category A and B, 725 fugitives, 302 illicit arms carriers, 309 gamblers, 505 drug pushers, 54 beggars and 558 persons involved in aerial firing were arrested. Around 551 cases were registered against kite-makers and flyers and 169 cases were registered under the Price Control Act.

drug pushers held: Ichhra police arrested three drug pushers and recovered 11kg charas from their possession. The accused were identified as Malik Shani, Mustafa Aslam and Ali Hassan. Meanwhile, Badami Bagh police found a mentally-retarded girl and handed over to her parents.