Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews work on Ganga Ram Block

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to under-construction Mother and Child Block at Ganga Ram Hospital here on Friday.

According to a handout, Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Tahir, Steering Committee members Dr Ayesha, Dr Imran Waheed and officials of the C&W Department joined the minister at the site. The health minister reviewed the progress of furniture and ongoing construction in the block while the C&W officials briefed her on the progress. Dr Yasmin Rashid visited various departments in Mother and Child Block and reviewed the ongoing progress. She said that the Mother and Child Block would be opened to the general public in June this year. She said 10 Mother and Child Hospitals were being built in Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The health minister said, “No past government thought of developing new public sector hospitals corresponding to increase in population. Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to provide international standard health and education services to people. The Mother and Child Block under construction will be one of a kind facility. It will be a referral facility and international level facilities will be provided,” she said and added the PTI government was also completing incomplete projects of the previous government.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore was running the world's largest thalassemia programme under Director General of Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders and Research Institute. So far screening of more than 300,000 families had been completed while more than 7,000 diagnostic tests for thalassemia are being conducted in Punjab on daily basis. The average age of the first thalassemia patient in Pakistan was 12 to 16 years. Today, Alhamdulillah, we are seeing marriages of thalassemia patients. The government gives a grant of Rs25 million to Fatimid Foundation. She added Naya Pakistan Sehat Cards were also being provided to Thalassemia patients in Punjab. She also appreciated philanthropists for the treatment of thalassemia patients in Pakistan saying philanthropists had always supported Pakistan in difficult times. Dr Hussain Jafari said the government was bearing the cost of free treatment of all registered patients and appreciated Fatimid Foundation for serving thalassemia patients.