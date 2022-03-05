Opp’s move a futile attempt, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that the opposition was making futile attempts for a no-confidence move as the government had a visible majority in the number game.

In a statement, the chief minister asserted that no-confidence move would not succeed even if all the opposition parties got united, adding that the opposition alliance should not boast about no-confidence as its member parties had already expressed distrust in it. Regrettably, the opposition had negated the national interests for personal objectives, he maintained and reiterated that the government would complete its constitutional term as it was not threatened by the opposition parties. Opposition’s political ploys had already remained unsuccessful and it would also face defeat in future, he concluded.

EMERGENCY SERVICE: The chief minister Friday chaired the 7th meeting of Punjab Emergency Council at his office which accorded in principle approval for Punjab Emergency Service Employees Regulation, 2022. The chief minister directed the cabinet standing committee for legislation to review its draft. It also approved giving a risk allowance, equal to one basic pay, for rescuers and directed the Finance department to take steps in this regard. Usman Buzdar said that the motorbike rescue service would be launched in all the 36 districts of Punjab by July this year as its scope was being expanded to 27 districts.

The past government spurned this important institution and the Punjab Emergency Council meeting was not called for eight long years, he lamented and pointed out that the incumbent government had modernised the Rescue 1122 service to help the people in need. After 2015, new 258 ambulances had been provided to Rescue 1122, he stated and expressed the satisfaction that air ambulance service was also being introduced. PES DG Dr Rizwan Naseer thanked the chief minister for extending the necessary cooperation.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, MPAs Musarrat Cheema, Khadija Umer, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

BLAST: The chief minister telephoned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and strongly condemned the blast in a mosque in Peshawar. He expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of worshippers. He said that the country would foil the enemy’s every conspiracy which was bent upon destabilising the peace. The chief minister extendedsympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured. Targeting the worshippers is a highly condemnable act and the terrorist act was a nefarious move to destabilise the law and order, he said. The terrorists could not weaken the dedication and commitment of the nation through their coward activities, the CM concluded.

FELICITATES CRICKET LOVERS: Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the cricket lovers at the start of the test match series between Pakistan and Australia after a gap of 24 years in the country.

In a statement, the chief minister welcomed the holding of the test match and expressed the hope that more teams would also visit Pakistan. The spectators will be enjoying a good play of cricket, he added.