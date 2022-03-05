6th Faiz Festival kicks off

LAHORE:The sixth Faiz Festival started with the collaboration of Jang Group of Newspapers at Alhamra Friday. Faiz’s memorable photographs with friends and family were on exhibition at the Alhamra Art Gallery. The pictures on exhibit were all in sepia tone. Faiz’s daughters Salima Hashmi and Moneeza Hashmi welcomed the guests at the festival inaugurated by Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Usman. Moneeza also thanked NCA and City of Literature for their collaboration. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also spoke on the occasion. Ajoka staged a play in the festival whereas renowned singer Tina Sani vocalised Faiz’s poetry and won huge appreciation from the audience. Alhamra’s walls were adorned with posters that flowed down the high walls. Each poster had Faiz’s picture and a line from his poetry. A pleasant surprise was the arrival of guests from India, especially for the festival. Atal Tewari, an Indian writer also presented a gift to Commissioner Lahore. Nigarishaat, Sang-e-Meel and Jumhoori also established bookstalls in the Faiz Festival and were giving books on considerable discount. A number of sessions will be held on Saturday (today) and Sunday.