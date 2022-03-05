‘Robber shot dead by accomplices’

A suspected robber was apparently shot dead by his accomplices over a monetary dispute in the Airport area of Karachi. In separate firing incidents in the city, two men were wounded.

A young man, who was identified as Shahzaib according to a CNIC found in his pocket, was shot dead by unidentified suspects on the night between Thursday and Friday near Star Gate within the Airport police’s limits.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was shot once and he died on the spot.

Police also seized two mobile phones from his possession. Initial investigations suggested that one of the mobile phones was snatched at gunpoint from a woman in the Tipu Sultan Road area a day earlier.

Police suspect that the deceased man could be part of a robber gang and his companions might have killed him over a monetary dispute. A case has been registered.Separately, a 22-year-old youth, Akram, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. Police said that unidentified suspects had shot and injured him over unexplained reasons. In the meantime, a businessman, Liaquat Ali, 45, was injured after he offered resistance during a mugging bid in the Korangi area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.