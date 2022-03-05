Man dies after falling off building, two days after freewill marriage

A young man died in mysterious circumstances after he fell from the rooftop of a multi-storey building in the Liaquatabad area during the night between Thursday and Friday, just a couple of days after he contracted a freewill marriage.

The family accused investigation police of pushing him off the five-storey building, which is located in the C-1 area of Liaquatabad within the jurisdiction of the Super Market police station.

The man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. He was later identified as 28-year-old Nabeel Ahmed Siddiqui. The family of the woman he had married had registered a kidnapping case against him at the Sharifabad police station.

Police claimed that an investigation team had gone to record a statement of Siddiqui’s father at his home when the man became scared, went upstairs and fell off the roof. On the other hand, the father of the deceased alleged that a policeman, namely Amir, was behind the incident, and it was he who had pushed his son off the building. He said his son had obtained bail and solemnised nikkah with the woman.

The father accused the police of demanding a bribe and threatening to book Siddiqui fake cases, including robbery, if the family did not give him Rs50,000. District Central SSP Maroof Usman, while taking the notice of the incident, appointed the New Karachi SP to inquire into the incident.

Another fatal fall

Another young man, identified as Wajih Ali Haider Mirza, son of Wirasat Mirza, died after he fell from a multi-storey building at PECHS within the limits of the Tipu Sultan police station.

The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the man was a resident of Nazimabad and had arrived at the building for the paper work at a private company for travelling abroad.

They said company staffers, in their initial statements, told them that the victim seemed disturbed mentally and also insisted on taking his case back. He wanted to go to Italy for education after he got admission, they said. Police said it seemed that he had committed suicide by jumping off from the building.