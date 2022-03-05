13th Karachi Literature Festival opens with Arif Alvi’s call for justice at home and abroad

Muslims of the Subcontinent initially did not want partition but the difficult decision had to be taken due to injustices.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi said this on Friday at the Beach Luxury Hotel where the three-day 13th Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) kicked off. The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Separation, Belonging and Beyond: 75 Years of Pakistan’.

President Alvi’s speech touched on the notion of justice. Calling for justice round the globe, he said that after the creation of Pakistan, Muslims believed there would be justice in our society. He added that when Jawaharlal Nehru went to the United Nations, the Muslims of the Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir though they would get justice.

For the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, he said it should be resolved in a peaceful way. He remarked that in the aftermath of the war in countries like Iraq and Libya, humanity had been shamed.

The president recalled that Europe had seen a genocide. He said that now Pakistan was raising concern over an imminent genocide in India. He added that half of his family was still in India. “My relatives there are worried,” he remarked. He lamented that institutions like the UN only handled war when it came to Europe.

As the president’s visit on the first day of the festival had not earlier been announced, it caused disappointment for many people who came to the venue only to be told to leave due to the security protocol.

The keynote addresses at the inauguration ceremony were given by National Academy of Performing Arts President Emeritus Zia Mohyeddin and historian Victoria Schofield. Mohyeddin spoke on what it meant to be a classicist. He said he was frequently dubbed as a classicist and he did not mind it. However, he added that an implication of the title was that he belonged to a breed of conservatives, thoroughly insensitive to modern age and blind to the wonders of the digital era. The classicism and classics are now regarded to be antiquated, appreciated by old persons, he maintained.

Moving on he shed light on the meaning of classicism. Quoting Alan Bennett, he said a classic was a book that everyone was assumed to have read. A classic is not a three-year course in which one studies English literature, he remarked, adding that dictionaries mentioned that the word classic pertained to ancient Greek art and literature.

Schofield shared how happy she was to be in Karachi to speak at the KLF. On the theme ‘Separation, Belonging and Beyond’, she said that over the past 44 years, she frequently visited Pakistan and to her separation was missing many friends she had made over the years.

“But I also recognise that is a small hardship, especially with our revolutionary methods of communication today, when compared with the hardship and pain of separation, which so many experienced in 1947, when they left their homes, their friends, even families as some chose to come to the new Pakistan, others chose to remain in India,” she said.

Belonging, she said, meant recapturing those friendships. Those early migrators who came to Pakistan 75 years ago wanted to feel welcomed in their newshomes, especially after the trauma they had gone through, the historian remarked. She said she was in her 20s when she first visited Pakistan in 1978. “Pakistan was just 30,” she said, adding that at that time, she knew

nothing about the country, but she had come here due to her deep friendship with the late Benazir Bhutto that she had developed in the Oxford University. She said the circumstances were terrifyingly unusual. “Benazir was the only friend I knew at that time. She was under house arrest and her brothers and sisters were abroad.”

Later, she said, her knowledge of Pakistan as a writer and commentator increased. Schofield shared that her first book ‘Kashmir in the Crossfire’ was published in 1996 and it had remained in print for over 25 years. OUP MD Arshad Saeed Husain shed light on the festival’s theme.