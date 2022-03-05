Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee recouped previous session’s losses to close slightly higher on Friday, helped by reduced dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 177.50 to the dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 177.83 in the interbank market. It gained 0.19 percent against the greenback.

Dealers said lack of import payments helped the rupee to recover.

“There was not much demand for the US currency from importers as they had already covered major payments, earlier this week,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“The next week's outlook for the rupee depends on how global oil prices move. The ongoing talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to complete the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility will be watched closely for further rupee direction,” he added.

The rupee is likely to stay below 178 per dollar level in coming days unless there is a big negative trigger, dealers envisaged. In the open market, Pakistani currency ended at 179 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close.