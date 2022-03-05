Gold down Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs50 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs128,800 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs43 to Rs110,425.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $12 to $1,947 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs4,500 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai market.
