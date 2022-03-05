Manufacturers seek govt protection for domestic home appliances

LAHORE: Pakistan Electronics Manufacturer’s Association (PEMA) have asked the government to protect the domestic industry from smuggling and under-invoicing by banning import of electronic goods under the Afghan Transit Trade or increasing duties.

The association also urged the government to cut down duties and taxes on raw materials that were important for the manufacturing of electronic goods.

PEMA said that the government needed to protect the domestic industry from smuggling and under-invoicing, as those took a huge toll with potential to nullify the $200 million investments made in the sector during the last five years.

PEMA President Muhammad Farooq Naseem in his maiden media interaction from the association’s platform on Friday asked for reducing the duties and taxes on raw materials and increasing it on imported components, especially those which were being produced locally. Further, the incentives should be given to the exporters and steps should be taken to promote the locally produced home appliances to regional and African markets.

At retail price, the home appliances industry was valued at Rs350 billion, contributing around Rs125 billion to the exchequer – Rs60 billion as sales tax, Rs15 billion income tax, and Rs50 billion as custom duties and other levies. However, the industry was suffering from a revenue crunch due to almost Rs40 billion stuck up refunds with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the last three and a half years, Naseem added.

PEMA supported the FBR’s documentation drive, and asked to accelerate the addition of sales channel into the tax net with POS terminals to ensure tax compliance on market transactions, and the release of tax refunds for companies on hold since the last 40 months.

He also asked to syn China’s trade data with PRAL to eliminate under-invoicing and mis-declaration in all segments.

Naseem believed that FATF restrictions proved a blessing in disguise for the home appliances industry “as it minimised smuggling, under-invoicing and stopped the grey channels”.

This definitely increased the locally manufactured home appliances demand as it became very difficult for those using underhanded methods to make financial transactions, he added.

“Since 2018, the local manufacturing industry has matched the opportunity created after the FATF restrictions. It has invested millions of dollars in enhancing local production, and manufacturing of components. This has created many new jobs, increased value-addition, thereby “import substitution”. New plans for re-export of products to regional markets and further downstream projects are on the cards,” Naseem disclosed.

PEMA estimates that there were about 5,000 shops operated by about 2,500 dealers and establishments across Pakistan that sold electronics goods. Total number of people directly employed by PEMA members, vendors that manufacture parts and components, technicians that provide after sales services, sales persons in shops and others who were part of the entire PEMA eco-system was estimated at about 100,000 individuals.

He observed that increase of product prices in China, huge upsurge in shipping cost from China to Pakistan, FATF laws curtailing grey channel payments, inclusion of Home Appliances in Schedule III of Sales Tax and now the drive of government to bring market transactions into the tax ambit has helped the industry to grow.