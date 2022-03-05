Weekly inflation steadies on petrol subsidy

KARACHI: Government decision to slash petroleum prices steadied weekly inflation, which rose 0.04 percent week-on-week and 15.23 percent year-on-year for the seven-day period ended March 3, 2022, official data showed on Friday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) attributed the increase to rising prices of chicken (10.47 percent), bananas (7.06 percent), vegetable ghee 1kg (4.08 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5kg (3.69 percent), mustard oil (2.98 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (2.19 percent), powdered milk (1.11 percent), LPG (9.45 percent), and georgette (1.06 percent). Cumulative impact of these commodities was 0.87 percent in the sensitive price indicator (SPI).

On YoY basis, weekly inflation continued to decline for the second time. But it continued to have an impact on the lower and middle income groups, who have been battered the most due to rising prices of commodities.

SPI inflation is computed on a weekly basis to gauge the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. It comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

Muzzammil Aslam, spokesperson to the finance minister via his Twitter handle said, “SPI again week-on-week flat at 0.04 and reduced to 15 percent from the high of 21 percent. Significant decline in prices since December.”

SPI was recorded at 170.53 points against 170.47 points registered previously. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 items increased, 13 items decreased, whereas prices of 19 items remained unchanged.

Analyst Fahad Rauf of Ismail Iqbal Securities in his note said that SPI remained flat during the week, with a modest WoW change as the increase in prices of chicken and LPG was offset by a fall in rates of tomatoes and petroleum.

PBS data attributes different weightages to the commodities in the SPI basket. Commodities with the highest weights for the lowest quintile include milk (17.5449 points), electricity (8.3627 points), wheat flour (6.1372 points), sugar (5.1148 points), firewood (5.0183 points), long cloth (4.2221 points), and vegetable ghee (3.2833 points).

Of these commodities, WoW prices of milk, long cloth and vegetable ghee went up; wheat flour and sugar declined, while prices of electricity and firewood stayed the same. On a YoY basis, prices of all these commodities went up except refined sugar.

Milk price stands at Rs116.09/litre, up 9.64 percent or Rs10.21 YoY, from Rs105.88. Similarly, long cloth price is Rs399/meter compared with Rs377.12 during the same period last year, while price of vegetable ghee 1kg and 2.5kg has jumped to Rs426.25 and Rs1,082.2, respectively, up from Rs296 and Rs755.69 last year.

SPI for the groups spending up to Rs17,732; Rs17,733-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; and Rs29,518-44,175; increased 0.12, 0.09, 0.13, 0.10, and 0.53 percent WoW, respectively, whereas for those spending above Rs44,175 it inched down 0.03 percent. On YoY basis, the highest increase of 16.61 percent was faced by those spending above Rs44,175.