Kyiv, Moscow agree on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians; Putin vowed no let-up in his invasion of Ukraine; 33 killed in Chernihiv; Russians capture Kherson

KYIV: Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed no letup in his invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, even as the warring sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.

Thirty three people also died when Russian forces hit residential areas in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, officials said. Earlier, Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a devastating week-old war that has already created one million refugees. After the fall of a first major Ukrainian city to Russian forces, Putin appeared in nomood to heed a global clamour for hostilities to end as the war entered its second week.

"Russia intends to continue the uncompromising fight against militants of nationalist armed groups," Putin said, according to a Kremlin account of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron. Russian armoured columns from Crimea pushed deep into the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on the first day of their invasion Thursday, triggering fighting that left at least 13 civilians dead.

Nine Ukrainian soldiers were also killed, the Kherson regional administration said, as the Russian force seized crossing points from Crimea to the mainland and a crossing over the Dnieper River. The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north. Also Ukraine´s emergencies service released images showing plumes of smoke coming out of heavily damaged apartments in Chernihiv, with debris scattered across a yard and rescuers carrying bodies on stretchers.

Chernihiv´s deputy mayor Regina Gusak told AFP that the city was hit by a Russian "bombing attack", where 33 people were killed. Ukraine and Russia agree to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, officials from both sides say, the only tangible progress from a second round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv, according to an adviser to Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky, and it was not immediately clear how they would work.

The invasion, now in its eighth day, has created a refugee exodus and turned Russia into a global pariah in the worlds of finance, diplomacy and sports. The UN has opened a probe into alleged war crimes, as the Russian military bombards cities in Ukraine with shells and missiles, forcing civilians to cower in basements.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word ´reparations´," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement.

"You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian, in full," he said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov kept up a verbal barrage, however, accusing Western politicians of fixating on "nuclear war" after Putin placed his strategic forces on high alert.

"It´s clear that World War Three can only be a nuclear war," Lavrov said in an online interview with Russian and foreign media."I would like to point out that it´s in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians," he said.

Russian troops have been advancing elsewhere on the southern front and are besieging the port city of Mariupol east of Kherson, which is without water or electricity in the depths of winter.