Plantation drive launched in Shinkiari and Siran valley

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation has launched a tree plantation drive in the Shinkiari and Siran valley to preserve the pollution-free environment. “We have started tree-plantation drive in the Siran valley to preserve its soothing environment and plant saplings across the valley,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of the Saibaan, told the inaugural ceremony in Jandwal area of the valley on Thursday.
The value of DHA commercial plots facing the different Khayabans, have increased by 10 percent
KARACHI: Javed Afridi is a successful businessman, who is better known for being the owner of the popular PSL...
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Environment Assembly Bureau on Thursday, during its week-long 5th session, elected...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ishaq Khakwani said on Thursday that the PTI leaders might support...
KARACHI: The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Thursday organised a moot on Thursday, in which the...
RAWALPINDI: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court , while expressing annoyance...
Comments