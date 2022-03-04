Plantation drive launched in Shinkiari and Siran valley

MANSEHRA: The Saibaan development organisation has launched a tree plantation drive in the Shinkiari and Siran valley to preserve the pollution-free environment. “We have started tree-plantation drive in the Siran valley to preserve its soothing environment and plant saplings across the valley,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the chief executive officer of the Saibaan, told the inaugural ceremony in Jandwal area of the valley on Thursday.