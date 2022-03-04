Javed Afridi fancies chances of buying Chelsea FC

KARACHI: Javed Afridi is a successful businessman, who is better known for being the owner of the popular PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. He likes to think and act big.

But despite his reputation, reports that he could be within striking distance of buying the famous Chelsea Football Club, which is estimated to be worth more than $2.5 billion, came as a big surprise. According to reports, Javed has held talks about buying Chelsea after the club's current owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, announced plans to sell it. According to reports, Abramovich puts Chelsea's value to be around £3 billion.

Javed, who is CEO of Haier, has confirmed this development, saying that he has shown a keen interest in buying the English Premier League (EPL) club with the help of investors from Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

However, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is being seen as a front-runner to buy Chelsea. Chelsea is one of the leading Premier League Clubs and is counted among the most successful teams in EPL history.