People unaware of Seeratun-Nabi (SAW): Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday regretted that “we, the people of this country, are, in fact, unaware of Seeratun-Nabi [practices and teachings of Holy Prophet peace be upon him]” and to educate the faithful about it, the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority had been established.

Addressing a function here on the occasion of the Authority becoming fully functional, he said, “Even before I got into politics, I was aware that we were not taught the Seerat of Holy Prophet in school.

“I was never told in school why I should follow the path of the Holy Prophet PBUH. We were not taught the concept of love for the Prophet PBUH, and what was the purpose of the state of Madina.”

He said: “We were taught in our school that if we follow the path of Britain and Western democracy, we will succeed”. PM Imran said he was not an Islamic scholar. “I have come to religion from my life experience, because I have seen both types of cultures; I have looked closely at Western society and analysed it. The real change in me came after studying Seeratun-Nabi.

“There were two principles of the state of Madina: justice and welfare. People were personally trained there and then they were the ones who led the world,” he explained.

He noted the Western and British society was far ahead of Pakistani society, as evil was suppressed there and goodness promoted. “They are ahead of us in terms of morality. None can even think of looting the public money and then depositing Rs3.75 billion in Maqsood peon’s account.

“That society does not let anyone to do corruption and then go Scot free, as he is isolated by the fellow citizens,” the PM added. “Unlike here, a person (Nawaz Sharif) fled the country by telling a lie, and now he is living in a property worth billions in London.

“Senior journalists say he should be allowed to deliver speeches and lawyers say the ban on him should be lifted to contest polls again,” he regretted. After coming to power, he said it was realised that the government could not fix certain things, and moral training must be started from the beginning. He said, “This is why we decided that Seeratun-Nabi should be taught to our children, so that the nation would isolate the perpetrators.

“Today I am very happy that after three months, the idea of setting up the authority has become clear. I am especially grateful to the chairman of the authority, Dr. Anis, and I pay tribute to him that a complete roadmap has been presented,” he added.

The PM regretted that the earlier governments made corruption acceptable for society, and those facing corruption charges used to be showered with rose-petals while appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said corruption led to the downfall of nations and regretted that since the Pakistani society had accepted corrupt practices in the past, it has failed to distinguish between the right and the wrong.

Referring to the state of Madina, he emphasised that “we have to follow the path, shown to us by Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, for it is the path of greatness”.

PM Imran said that the whole humanity could not ever achieve what the Holy Prophet had in his life and added the path was not easy, it was dotted with difficulties, but it was the path of human greatness.

He contended that countries are poor only because of corruption. Take a look at the poor countries of the world “and you will see corruption there. A country like Switzerland is the richest country without resources because there is no corruption. If anyone in New Zealand gets the slightest stain of corruption, he cannot face the public.”

He recalled, “three years ago, when I took over the government, I called the IGs and saw the crime chart. I was told by the IGs of Islamabad and Punjab that the sex crime rate was going up”.

The premier continued that he selected an IG and sent him after the Kasur abuse incident, and he reported back that unless and until an awareness drive was launched, involving teachers and ulema, eliminating the menace was impossible.

The PM said that the cases of rape and child pornography were the highest, people do not register FIRs out of shame; therefore, even one per cent of sexual crimes are not reported. “That's why I thought society would have to fight this evil itself. But society will only fight when people are aware of basic morals. The divorce rate in Britain has risen because moral values have begun to change and obscenity increased,” he noted.

He said that the concept of veil is to protect the family system; “we are only told to veil, but not told the wisdom behind it. There is a big philosophy behind it: if obscenity will increase, the family system will be affected.”