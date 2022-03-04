Sakrand veterinary varsity VC sent on forced leave

KARACHI: Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh has sent yet another vice chancellor on forced leave.

This time the decision has been made against Dr Farooq Hassan, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Sakrand. Before him, Vice Chancellor of Lyari University Karachi Dr Akhtar Baloch and Vice Chancellor of Larkana Medical University Dr Anila Atta have been sent on forced leave on various allegations.

In order to probe allegations against them, a three member inquiry committee has been constituted headed by the Acting Vice Chancellor of Mehran University, Dr Taha Hussain Ali. Other members include the Vice Chancellor of GC University Hyderabad Dr Tayyaba Zarif and the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Nawabshah Dr Saleem Raza.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Tayyaba Zarif was also member inquiry committee against the Vice Chancellor of Larkana Medical University Dr Anila Atta Interestingly, Prof. Dr Amjad Siraj of DOW University Karachi has been appointed as acting Vice Chancellor of Lyari University vice Dr Akhtar Baloch after sending him on forced leave. Dr. Amjad Siraj was removed from the post of VC Jinnah Sindh medical university in the light of order of Sindh High Court.

It may be first time in history that a medical doctor without a PhD degree has been given charge of a General University (Lyari University). It should also be noted that the second member of the investigation against VC Layari University Dr Akhtar Baloch, Prof. Nazli also belongs to Dow Medical University.