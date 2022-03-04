World Hearing Day: ‘Early diagnosis prevents permanent hearing disability’

LAHORE: Early diagnosis of hearing disability in childhood is crucial for provision of specialized treatment which leads to restore hearing ability among the children.

It was stated by ENT specialists at a seminar on “Hearing impairment is curable” held in connection with World Hearing Day organized by Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Fatima Memorial Hospital.

“The first four years of a child’s life are very important. If a child starts speaking later than normal age, the parents must not waste time and get child’s ears examined from a qualified ENT specialist without any delay,” say ENT specialists. An awareness walk was also organized to create awareness among the people vis-à-vis hearing impairment, its prevention and treatment.

Prof Dr Arif Tarar, Professor of ENT at Fatima Memorial Hospital, said that there were many reasons for the loss of hearing ability but precautionary measures could help prevent the hearing disorder among the people. He said that speech and hearing abilities must be checked in first three years of child’s life.

“If hearing impairment can be detected among children at an early stage and specialized treatment is provided, then the patients can completely recover and play their constructive part in the society,” he added.

He informed that the diagnostic and treatment facilities for hearing disability including hearing aid and cochlear implants were available at affordable rates at Fatima Memorial Hospital. All kinds of diagnostic tests, such as ASSR, ABR, OAE, Pure Tone Audiometry, Tympanometry are being conducted, while qualified audiologists and speech therapists are also available at the hospital.

“The treatment for all types of deafness is available, yet it is imperative to detect its signs at early stage of a child’s life and start immediate treatment,” he added.

Dr Asim Irshad, ENT Surgeon, threw light on various methods of treatment of hearing disorder. Later, Prof Dr Arif Tarar answered questions from the audience, which was followed by an awareness walk in connection with the World Hearing Day. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi conducted the seminar and led the walk.