British Council launches new programme to mark Pakistan’s 75th anniversary

ISLAMABAD: British Council Chief Executive Officer, Scott McDonald hosted a launch event for the Pakistan-UK: New Perspectives programme here on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan.

This programme recognises the deep cultural ties between Pakistan and UK bridging relationships between the emerging generation of artists and young leaders of both countries and exploring contemporary cultural identities and artistic expressions, said a press release.

Running from March to August, the programme has diverse activities and initiatives planned in Pakistan and the UK, in close collaboration with artists and institutions from both countries.

This includes initiatives like the Infinity: what is seen, what is not by Osman Yousefzada, which is creating a symbolic bridge between both countries; and the New Perspectives Open Call earlier this year which awarded grants to artists and organisations working together on creative projects.

Also announced under the programme, is the Scholarship for English Language Teacher in Pakistan, which offers the six scholarships for English language teachers from government schools to attend face-to-face and distance learning programmes from select universities in the UK.

All these initiatives aim to showcase both countries cultural wealth and contemporary identity and creativity, facilitate professional collaboration and engagement for arts and education sectors, and inspire conversations that build a shared future for younger generations.

At the launching ceremony Scott McDonald, CEO of the British Council said, “I’m very pleased to be here to launch Pakistan/UK New Perspectives and I look forward to the exciting programme line-up over the next few months.”

British Council has always aimed to reinforce strong people-to-people connections, and I am delighted to be here in Pakistan to see the incredible work we’re doing with people and institutions in Pakistan in education, arts and culture, English and more.

Many congratulations Pakistan on its 75th anniversary - with so much talent and potential the future of Pakistan looks very bright.

Speaking at the event, Mariya Afzal, Director Pakistan-UK: New Perspectives said, “Through collaborations, the PK-UK Season will be delivering 14 large scale programme which includes over 20 sub-projects and several activities engaging 27 PK partners and 28 UK partners, spread across all 4 Pakistan provinces and 4 nations of the UK, reaching millions across both countries.”