Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term and the opposition was just making hue and cry to keep itself politically alive. In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition would be in same position even after 2023 general election. He said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman will explode firecrackers which will harm Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.” However, he added that crackers of Maulana did not bother PTI government at all. The SACM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the politics of corrupt political parties on ventilator.

Two schemes: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved two development schemes of the Roads Sector with an estimated cost of Rs2.200 billion on Thursday.

These schemes were approved in the 65th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Widening/Improvement/Construction of Road from Bhoun Bypass to Choa Chakwal Road via (Janga) Karyala Bypass, length, 10-km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs750.511 million and Widening, Improvement/Rehabilitation of road from Kallar Kahar to Manara District Boundary Chakwal, length 28.00-km, District Chakwal at the cost of Rs1.351 billion.

Railway land retrieved: A grand operation was carried out against illegal occupants at Hafizabad Railway Station Yard and Level Crossing 158 on the direction of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Mian Tariq Latif.

On the occasion, seven-kanal commercial land worth of Rs70 million was retrieved. Sakhiki IOW Muhammad Khan Kangra and Wazirabad SHO Rehmat Ali and a heavy contingent of police took part in the operation. Four stalls could not be removed due to stay order. DS Railway Mian Tariq Latif said operations against occupation mafia will continue and every inch of railway land will be vacated.

Railways Police help desks set up: Help desks of railway police have been established in all major railway stations to assist the passengers. According to a PR public relation officer, in the last five months, 241 lost children were returned to their heirs.

Similarly, 854 lost packs of luggage worth Rs9.5277 million were handed over to their owners. Over 183 passengers received first aid in emergency cases, 185 wheelchairs and 83 stretchers were given to handicapped, old and disable passengers.