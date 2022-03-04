Shehbaz terms decrease in petrol price ‘political relief’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the prices of flour, sugar and electricity have been increased by 100%, never before in country’s history.

The real relief will be proved guilty very soon, Shehbaz said in a statement here Thursday. He said after the increase in the price of ghee and edible oil, the decrease of Rs10 in petrol price has practically finished.

“If the government is serious in giving any relief to the people then it should decrease electricity tariff by Rs4 per month,” Shehbaz demanded and added he feared that ‘political relief’ of Rs10 in petrol price would put an enormous financial burden on the citizens. On the one hand, people were already suffering from inflation and on the other; looters were ruling, he claimed, adding, domestic trade deficit increased by 82%, circular debt increased by more than 114%, trade deficit increased to Rs32 billion. He said who will pay the price for this deficit? Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcements “the chameleon’s new colours of deception”.