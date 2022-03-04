 
Friday March 04, 2022
Ghee gets dearer by Rs20 a kg

By News Report
March 04, 2022
KARACHI: Banaspati ghee price has gone up by Rs20 per kg and one kilogram banaspati ghee will be sold at the rate of Rs470 per kg. According to market sources, the price of 5kg ghee pack has gone up to Rs2,345 instead of Rs2,250.

