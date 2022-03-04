PTI leader Yar Muhammad Rind (L) and CM Balochistan Abdul Qudos Bizenjo (R). The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) Yar Muhammad Rind has revealed that Abdul Qudos Bizenjo was made Balochistan chief minister after a Rs3.5 billion deal.

Rind, former president of PTI Balochistan chapter, said that three senators and a prominent figure effected the deal. During a conversation with host Saleem Safi in Geo News programme Jirga, he said if he was persecuted, he would divulge the name of that political personality on media. The interview of Yar Muhammad Rind would be telecast in Geo News programme Jirga on Saturday at 10:05pm.