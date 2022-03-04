Israel can be a ‘potential ally’ of Saudi Arabia: crown prince

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. -File

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has said Israel could be a "potential ally" of Riyadh, in remarks published Thursday.

"For us, we hope that the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians is solved," the prince told US monthly magazine The Atlantic, according to remarks carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"We don´t look at Israel as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together," Saudi Arabia´s de facto ruler said. "But we have to solve some issues before we get to that," he added in a rare interview with foreign media.

Saudi Arabia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. But in 2020 two of its main Gulf allies -- Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates -- normalised ties with Israel, becoming the third and fourth Arab states to do so after Egypt and Jordan.

The normalisation deals under the US-brokered Abraham Accords angered the Palestinians, who condemned them as a "stab in the back". Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said it would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the conflict with the Palestinians is resolved.