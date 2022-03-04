Third time’s the charm?

This refers to the editorial, ‘No questions asked’ (March 3). By announcing yet another amnesty scheme, is the government trying to help reduce NAB’s burden by winding up corruption cases for it? Under this new scheme, people with ‘black’ money will simply have to pay five percent tax on the total amount to get away. While such schemes may provide temporary relief by injecting money into the economy, in the long run they ruin the economy and give a free hand to the corrupt. Ironically, this scheme is a free pass to the same mafias the government had been waging ‘war’ against. What has happened to the prime minister’s fight against corruption?
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
