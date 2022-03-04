Fighting poverty

In Pakistan, 39 percent of the total population live below the poverty line. Some surveys suggest that ‘millions’ of people rely on ‘begging’ to earn income. There is no doubt that over the years, there has been a significant increase in the number of beggars at traffic signals and other spots. These beggars are mostly children. There are enough news reports that highlight how certain mafias manipulate these children – who are mainly from impoverished areas – and force them to beg.

Also, the economic conditions of the country are a major reason for an increased number of beggars. The relevant authorities should pay attention to this issue and take steps against those involved in this heinous crime. They should make sure that children get the required education so that they can make a positive impact in our society.

Tooba Anwar

Lahore