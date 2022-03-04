Tax the rich

A federal minister has recently claimed that the relief package announced by the prime minister is a trump card that will be a challenge for the opposition. However, one feels that this sudden burst of generosity may prove to be a deathblow to the already weakened economy. There is simply no fiscal space to provide any sort of relief while the international oil prices are touching $105 per barrel. The subsidy would only aggravate the deficit-based budget and force the government to resort to further borrowings. It is a frightening scenario that calls for strict austerity measures and boosting revenue.

Economic planners must consider imposing higher taxes on sugary drinks, tobacco, expensive imported cars and luxury products. It is shocking that there is no discrimination in the enforcement of taxes between the rich and the poor. The government should come up with coherent economic policies if it wants to put an end to the ever-evolving financial crisis of the country.

Arshad M Khawaja

Karachi