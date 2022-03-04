Child marriages are common in many communities in the country even today. According to Unicef, Pakistan has the sixth-highest number of child brides in the world. An Islamabad-based NGO also claimed that in 2020, there were 119 cases of child marriages, of which 95 percent were girls and five percent were boys.
It is shocking that those who are too young to even have CNICs, vote or drive, are forced to sign life-long contracts. While a number of NGOs are working to protect children from this, the government must realise that the real responsibility lies with it.
Mahnoor Yaqoob
Karachi
