No more games

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have finally realised the problems being faced by ordinary people. As a result, he has reduced the price of petrol and electricity and introduced various schemes to help people. However, many believe that these relief measures are a result of growing resentment against the government.
It is high time the government realised that the country is facing a terrible economic crisis and people are suffering. One hopes that the recently announced measures are a sign of positive change and not another political gimmick.
Ikram Hassan
Turbat
