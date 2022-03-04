 
Friday March 04, 2022
Newspost

No more games

March 04, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have finally realised the problems being faced by ordinary people. As a result, he has reduced the price of petrol and electricity and introduced various schemes to help people. However, many believe that these relief measures are a result of growing resentment against the government.

It is high time the government realised that the country is facing a terrible economic crisis and people are suffering. One hopes that the recently announced measures are a sign of positive change and not another political gimmick.

Ikram Hassan

Turbat

