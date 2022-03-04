White refugees

On February 24, Russian President Putin launched an attack against Ukraine. Then on March 1, Russian forces bombed residential neighbourhoods situated in Kyiv and Kharkiv without realising the drastic effects of such actions. Many Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries for their lives while many others have vowed to protect their homeland till the end.

One fears that with approximately half a million Ukrainian people fleeing their war-torn country, a new refugee crisis is in the offing for Europe. The world, especially the UN, the US and the EU, must take concrete steps to ensure that diplomacy is used to prevent any more chaos in Europe.

Zakeriya Ali

Islamabad