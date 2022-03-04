Lord Mayor Birmingham visits POA headquarters

KARACHI:A seven-member delegation from Birmingham, UK, headed by Lord Mayor Birmingham, Councillor Muhammad Afzal on Thursday visited the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) headquarters at Lahore to discuss the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, POA said in a press release.

The office-bearers and ExCo members of POA/CGA Pakistan, head women cricket PCB and chairman athletes commission CGA Pakistan welcomed the delegation.

A presentation was given to the Lord Mayor about the CGA Pakistan and the participation of Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games. Lord Mayor Birmingham, Councillor Muhammad Afzal thanked the leadership of the CGA Pakistan for their warm welcome and sharing the information of participation of Pakistan in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 08 .

He offered complete support to CGA Pakistan for participation in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.