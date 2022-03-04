Arshad, Yasir get green light for South Africa training

KARACHI: Finally Pakistan’s leading javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir got South Africa’s visas.

“Yes both have been issued visas. In two days we will get passports and will then plan to send them in the first available flight,” Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

When asked for how long would it take to send the duo to South Africa, Zafar said it would be known when they would get passports.

“When we will get passports we will know the nature of the visa and then we will plan accordingly. Our aim is to keep them for more time,” he said.

“There are loads of international events in the next few months and it will be important to train well,” the official said.

He said that the athletes would be allowed to spend a few days at their homes before moving to South Africa.

South African coach Terseus Liebenberg will train the duo during their stay in South Africa.

Terseus is an international javelin throw coach with an international certificate from Loughborough University, London. He is also the author of the book ‘Science and Practice of Javelin throw’.

Terseus also coached South African woman Test cricketer Sunnette Viljoen who won silver in javelin throw in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Terseus also kept issuing instructions to both the throwers under which they trained at Lahore.

Both the athletes are still in the camp at Lahore’s PSB Coaching Centre.

The South Africa training tour is very important for the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem as he will feature in a number of major events including the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Islamic Games and Asian Games this year.