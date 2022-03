Nasum, Liton help Bangladesh end eight-match T20 losing streak

ADHAKA: Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed and batsman Liton Das helped Bangladesh halt an eight-match losing streak in Twenty20 internationals with a resounding 61-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka on Thursday.

Nasum returned with career-best figures of 4 for 10 as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 94 runs in 17.4 overs after Liton’s 60 off 44 balls guided the side to 155-8 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The win ended Bangladesh’s long streak of defeats in T20Is starting from the Twenty20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE last year and gave the side a 1-0 lead in a two-match series.

Nasum picked up four wickets in his only spell, opening the bowling for Bangladesh to give the hosts a firm grip on the game as they reduced Afghanistan to 20 for 4 inside five overs.

Najibullah Zadran and skipper Mohammad Nabi briefly stopped the rot with a 37-run fifth-wicket stand before Shakib Al Hasan dismissed both.

Zadran, dropped on four by wicketkeeper Liton, made 27 off 26 balls. Azmatullah Omarzai staged a late fightback to score 20 off 18 balls but it was not enough.

“Pleasing to see how the boys fought in the middle with the bat, ball. The energy was good too. We thought the total was defendable. Nasum bowled really well, it was a match-changing spell,” said Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad.

Afghanistan’s Nabi lamented the loss of early wickets.

Farooqi and Azmatullah claimed 2-27 and 2-31 respectively for Afghanistan.The second match of the series will be held at the same ground on Saturday.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh Innings

Shahriar lbw b Rashid Khan 17

Naim lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2

Das Ü c Azmatullah b Farooqi 60

Shakib c Mujeeb b Qais 5

Mahmudullah (c) lbw b Azmatullah 10

Afif c Nabi b Azmatullah 25

Yasir run out (Rashid/ Gurbaz) 8

Mahedi run out (Rashid/Gurbaz) 5

Nasum not out 3

Shoriful not out 4

Extras: (b 5, lb 8, nb 1, w 2) 16

Total: 155/8

Did not bat: Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-25, 3-47, 4-80, 5-126, 6-127, 7-147, 8-151

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 4-0-27-2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-0-24-0 Rashid Khan 4-0-15-1 Mohammad Nabi 2-0-19-0 Qais Ahmad 2-0-21-1 Azmatullah Omarzai 4-0-31-2 Karim Janat 1-0-5-0

Afghanistan Innings (Target: 156 runs)

Zazai c Naim b Nasum Ahmed 6

Gurbaz c Yasir b Nasum Ahmed 0

Rasooli b Nasum 2

Zadran c Munim b Shakib 27

Karim c Mahedi b Nasum 6

Nabi (c) c Afif b Shakib 16

Omarzai c Mahmudullah b Mustafizur 20

Rashid c Yasir Ali b Shoriful 1

Qais c & b Shoriful 8

Mujeeb c Afif Hossain b Shoriful 4

Fazalhaq not out 0

Extras: (lb 1, w 3) 4

Total: 94

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-8, 3-8, 4-20, 5-57, 6-62, 7-66, 8-85, 9-90, 10-94

Bowling: Nasum Ahmed 4-0-10-4 Mahedi Hasan 3-0-17-0 Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-19-1 Shoriful Islam 3.4-0-29-3 Shakib Al Hasan 4-0-18-2

Result: Bangladesh won by 61 runs

Man of the match: Nasum Ahmed

Umpires: Masudur Rahman, Tanvir Ahmed