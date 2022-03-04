Australia suffer Covid blow on eve of Women’s WC

WELLINGTON: Australia’s star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has tested positive for Covid-19 on the eve of the Women’s Cricket World Cup and will miss the opening two matches, officials said Thursday.
Cricket Australia said Gardner, the 2021 Australian women’s cricketer of the year, was in isolation for 10 days in line with New Zealand health protocols.
She will miss Australia’s opening matches against England on Saturday and Pakistan next Tuesday, but could return for the fixture against New Zealand on March 13.
“All remaining Australian players and support staff have tested negative following subsequent RATs (Rapid Antigen Tests), and will proceed with existing plans,” CA said in a statement.
Australia have won the World Cup six times and are favourites for the one-day showcase in New Zealand, which begins Friday after a year’s delay because of pandemic travel restrictions.
