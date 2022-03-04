Pakistan blind clean sweep South Africa

KARACHI: Pakistan blind cricket team defeated South Africa by six wickets to seal the three-match ODI series 3-0 here at the Southend Club Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan chased the 253-run target in 29 overs after losing four wickets in the process. Matiullah struck 64 off 41 balls, Faisal Mahmood made 53 while Ihtesham chipped in with 51.

Sphelele Khalala got one wicket.

Earlier, Bhule Bhidla (63) and skipper Issac Bhidla (56) hit fine fifties to enable the visitors pile-up 252-7 in the allotted 40 overs.

Matiullah got two wickets while Ihtesham and Israr Hussain got one wicket each.

Brig (retd) Mehmood-ul-Hassan, General Manager Corporate Services Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Syed Sultan Shah, President World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) graced the closing ceremony.

Riasat Khan, Ihtesham-ul-Haq and Faisal Mahmood were declared as men of the series in their respective categories.

Both teams will now move to Lahore where they will engage in three-match T20 series to be held in Lahore and Faisalabad. This is the first time that South Africa blind cricket team is touring Pakistan.