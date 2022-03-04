Spinner Sajid has a new weapon inhis armory

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s main spin weapon — Sajid Khan — will be having a sharper variety and even better control on his bowling going into the Test series against Australia from today (Friday).
In an exclusive interview with ‘The News’, Sajid said that Head Coach Saqlain Mushtaq had worked hard on his verity and bowling trajectory.
“You will see me sharper and having better control on the bowling especially when it comes to controlling the speed of my deliveries. Before that, I was bowling with just one length but now I have better control, knowing well when and how to lower the pace,” he said.
The off-spinner admitted that there could not be a better coach for his type of bowling than Saqlain Mushtaq.
